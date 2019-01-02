MADISON - Anne Elizabeth (Smith) Paquette, passed away on Dec. 27, 2018. She was born and spent her childhood in Bushy England and her adulthood in Madison. Anne married Larry Paquette and together they had 2 boys: Anthony and Michael.
Anne's British heritage was very precious to her, and she shared memories of her childhood often, especially her parents Leslie and Mary; siblings, Michael and Norma; nieces and nephews and her dearest friend, Val.
Anne is survived by her loved ones: Tony (Jayme), Mike; grandchildren, Airy, Ashley and Alex; great-grandchildren, Bianca, Bella, Sofia, Penelope and Roman
A gathering to share memories of Anne is scheduled for Saturday, Jan 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at PARK GLEN COMMONS, 201 N. Walbridge Ave. Madison.