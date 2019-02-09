Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Richard A. "Dick" Panke, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Celebrate
the life of: Panke, Richard A. "Dick"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.