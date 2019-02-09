MADISON - Richard A. "Dick" Panke, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
OFFER ENDS SOON
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
MOST POPULAR
Annual or trial options Cancel anytime
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
MADISON - Richard A. "Dick" Panke, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Cress Funeral Home
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Frederick H. Gage, who for 35 years was the radio voice for the Wisconsin football Badgers and was long one of Madison's most prominent amateur golfers, died Monday at the age of 84.
Do you have an Amazon Echo? You can now ask Alexa to read you headlines from Madison.com.
The benefits of living and working in south-central Wisconsin help make the Madison area a magnet for businesses and employees.