July 20, 1956—Jan. 27, 2023

NEENAH—Pamela Lee Ebert passed away at the age of 66, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, and now rests in heaven.

Pam was born in Portage, WI, on July 20, 1956. She later moved to Madison, WI, and married Roger Ebert in 1983, and they had two beautiful daughters.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Ebert of Neenah, WI; her daughter, Sarah Ebert Revers and her son-in-law, Ron Revers of Omaha, NE, and her very special and only precious grandchild Lucas Revers—age two; her daughter Hannah Ebert Brown and son-in-law, Adam Brown of Neenah, WI; her mother and father-in-law, LeRoy and Delores Ebert of Cottage Grove WI; and her beloved Bouvier Des Flanders Barkley, who never left her side; her sister, Sherry Catlin of Madison, WI; and her sister, Patricia Johnson of Oshkosh, WI.

Pam worked at Oscar Mayer Corporation in Madison from 1983 until 1989, when she became a full-time mother and devoted her life to raising her daughters. Pam was an authentic and genuinely kind loving soul with a huge heart. She was very talented at crafting and had an amazing quick wit and delightful sense of humor. She also had a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and now makes heaven much brighter with her presence. She will be sorely missed!

A celebration of life will be held at Greene’s Pour House in Neenah, WI, on February 25, 2023, from 11:30 to 3:00 p.m.