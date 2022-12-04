Pamela L. Schroeder

MADISON—Pamela Lynn Schroeder passed away at Sage Meadows Assisted Living in Middleton on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 63. She suffered for the last few years with dementia, losing her battle way too soon. She was born on March 5, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Alfred and Alta (Schenkel) Schroeder.

Pamela married James O’Brien on Aug. 28, 2004. Her first passion was musical theater. She served as a music teacher for LaFollette High School for many years, directed many musicals, and was involved in youth choirs. As an educator, she took pride and joy in each of her students, their own musical passions, and their post-high school careers. Pam and Jim loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Pam had a kind heart which she shared with everyone she met. Those kind eyes and big hugs will be greatly missed. Pam had a laugh and a welcoming spirit that immediately made you feel happy and comfortable. Even as she struggled with dementia, she could be counted on to be humming a musical tune that immediately reminded you of who she was and why she was so beloved.