DODGEVILLE - Kenneth L. Palzkill, the day is nearing when it is time to say farewell and this is the opportunity that I have requested to say goodbye and thanks for the memories.
Kenneth “Ken” Palzkill, son of Leo and Grace (Benson) Palzkill, was born Feb. 16, 1936, and departed Dec. 4, 2019. I am survived by my wife, Ramona (Osborn) Palzkill; two daughters, Kristen Palzkill and Margaret Balk; sons-in-law, Jason Rothman and Cody Balk; two grandchildren, Arlo Palzkill-Rothman and Gracie Balk; and one brother, Sam Palzkill. Iowa County was my lifetime home where I had an assortment of activities and responsible duties that I always attempted to accomplish in the right way, to the best of my ability. Suffice it to say, I was notary public in Iowa County. It has been quite a journey. So many who were always friends over the years are already gone, but to those of you left, thanks a whole bunch. Special thanks to Ramona, who has provided me with so much consideration, for thirty-eight years together, with added care over the last several months.
In compliance with my request, there will be no services.
Do take care. Sine die. Ken.