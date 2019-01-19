PLAIN - Mary "Lucille" Palmer, age 94, of Plain, was lifted from her struggles with dementia on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, while surrounded in love from her family. She resided at Brookdale Memory Care in Sun Prairie, and most recently under the care of Agrace HospiceCare. Lucille was born Oct. 25, 1924, to Joseph Klomann and Mary (Hagrety) Klomann in Chicago Ill. She met and fell in love with her husband, Leslie Palmer, during high school dances. Following his time in World War II, they married July 28, 1945.
Lucille enjoyed time with family and friends at their dairy farm in Plain and their retirement home in Sun City West. Lucille was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a woman of faith, always volunteering in her church and community. She loved to bowl, golf, swim, play cards on Friday night and dance. She was kind, loving and always opened her heart to everyone and took pride in providing for her family through her cooking and the gift of sitting down together for conversation and many laughs. Lucille loved her family and friends dearly and often asked God for "one more day" so she could be with them.
Lucille is survived by her eight children: Kathy (Dean) Tieszen, Mary (Will) Lemke, James (Deb) Palmer, Joan (John) Marshall, Bill (Linda) Palmer, Karen (Melvin) Crook, Robert (Barb) Palmer and Tim Palmer; 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lucille was preceded in death by her spouse; an infant son, Leslie; her parents; her brother, Bill Klomann; sisters, Lorainne (Bill) Cagle, Dorothy (Bud) Uttich, Patricia (Glenn) Palmer, and Evelyn Klomann; as well as sister-in-law, Dorothy Keglovich.
A Mass in Memory of Lucille will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial funds be sent to Agrace HospicCare, Fitchburg, WI 53711, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Brookdale, special thanks to Autumn, Dana, and Julie. And to the dedicated staff at Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.