Palmer, Larry D.

MIDDLETON—On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2018, Larry D. Palmer passed away unexpectedly. A loving father, brother, and son. Larry was born on May 31,1958 to Anna and Delmer Palmer in Dodgeville. Growing up in the Middleton area, Larry was very active member of boy scouts’ troop 140, of St Luke’s Lutheran church.
He graduated from Middleton high school in 1976. After a four year service in the U.S. Army, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in microbiology and bacteriology from the UW-Madison. These degrees took him to a job at the national institute of health in Bethesda, Md. His interest in message therapy lead him to become certified message therapist, opening his own business. Many other professional interests lead him to pursue other careers as well.
Larry was a parson who was avid learner. He had a great love for the outdoors, animals, and politics. He was involved in many organizations associated with these interests and spent many hours volunteering on their behalf.
Larry leaves behind his mother, Anna Palmer; his daughter, Guiniviere; sister, Ravina Horner and Chris (Clete) Schjonberg; brothers, Jeff (Lynn) Palmer and Brain Palmer; nieces, Shanna (Josh) Tilley, Olivia (Brian) Lamont, Grace Schjonberg, Alexia Palmer; and nephew, Heath (A.J.) Horner.
Funeral services will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
There will forever be a Larry shaped hole in our lives, but life hasn’t ended, it’s only been changed.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
