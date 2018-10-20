MIDDLETON—On Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, Larry D. Palmer passed away unexpectedly. A loving father, brother, and son. Larry was born on May 31,1958, to Anna and Delmar Palmer in Dodgeville. Growing up in the Middleton area, Larry was a very active member of Boy Scouts Troop No. 140 of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
He graduated from Middleton High School in 1976. After four-year service in the U.S. Army, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Science and master’s degree in Microbiology and Bacteriology from the UW-Madison. These degrees took him to a job at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md. His interest in massage therapy lead him to become certified massage therapist, opening his own business. Many other professional interests lead him to pursue other careers as well.
Larry was a person who was an avid learner. He had a great love for the outdoors, animals, and politics. He was involved in many organizations associated with these interests and spent many hours volunteering on their behalf.
Larry leaves behind his mother, Anna Palmer; his daughter, Guiniviere; his sisters, Ravina Horner and Chris (Clete) Schjonberg; brothers, Jeff (Lynn) Palmer and Brain Palmer; nieces, Shanna (Josh) Tilley, Olivia (Brian) Lamont, Grace Schjonberg and Alexia Palmer; nephew, Heath (A.J.) Horner; and aunt and uncle, Linda and Lyndon Helland. He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar F. Palmer; uncle, Royal Palmer; brother-in-law, Wayne Horner; and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, or to the V.A. Hospital Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
There will forever be a Larry-shaped hole in our lives, but life hasn’t ended, just changed.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761