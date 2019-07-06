MADISON - Carol Virginia Smith Palmer, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 9, 1930 to Leon and Maude Smith. Her parents and brother Sumner preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John, son David (wife Alison) of Pittsburgh, Pa., daughter Leslie (husband Peter) of St. Paul, Minn., grandsons Tyrel and Sam and three great-granddaughters.
Carol received both Bachelor and master's degrees in education from Northwestern University. She taught at Evanston, Ill. Township High School, where she met her husband, and at the University of Illinois Lab School in Urbana.
Carol was a professional volunteer. A few of her key roles included President and member of the University League, Chair of the Wisconsin Women's Network, Chair and member of the Friends of the Waisman Center, President and long-time member of the American Association of University Women, and over 20 years of leadership for the Attic Angel Continuing Education program. She loved working with people and organizing events.
From the age of three she spent most summers at her namesake cabin on the shores of Lake Ponto, Minn., and the love that she had for that special place has been carried on to her children and grandchildren.
Memorials preferred to the University League Scholarship fund or the Attic Angel General Fund or the charitable organization of your choice.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE in the community room, 8301 Old Sauk Rd, Middleton. A light luncheon and visiting to follow from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
