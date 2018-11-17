STOUGHTON—Woo Chun W. Paik, M.D., Ph.D, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. She was the daughter of Il Joo Whang and Jae Hee (Cho) Whang and the wife of Sang Kee Paik.
Woo Chun served in the U.S. Army as a pediatrician, retiring as a colonel. Dr. Paik moved to Madison after being invited to work at the University of Wisconsin Chemistry Department as a research pathologist. At her time at UW, she was published more than 20 times in medical journals. She continued to serve her community by volunteering her services to various organizations. She loved to garden, and often told people she was a “weed farmer.” She loved pulling weeds.
Woo Chun is survived by son, Peter (Colleen) Paik; daughter, Mia (Jim Stephen) Paik; and grandchildren, Danielle, Ray and Hayley Scheid, Cassandra Paik and Catherine Castagnet.
Please join us to celebrate her illustrious life at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, with the Rev. Harold Zimmick Jr. presiding. Burial will be held at Lutheran South Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
