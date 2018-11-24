MONONA—Marcella Rose “Marcy” Pahl, age 95, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Heritage Monona. She was born on March 2, 1923, in Madison, the daughter of Michael Layman and Rose (Weihert). Marcy grew up on the near east side of Madison, graduating from Madison East High School. She married Melvin Pahl on June 24, 1944, celebrating 71 years of marriage until his passing in 2015.
Marcy lived and worked in Madison and Monona her entire life. Marcy’s first job was as a telephone operator at the Wisconsin Telephone Company in Madison. She went on to work for the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI), the State Medical Society of Wisconsin and finally for Wisconsin Physicians Services (WPS), Accounting Department, from 1967 until her retirement in 1994. She and her husband loved to travel including cruises and a trip to London. Marcy also enjoyed the occasional casino trip, family camping, fishing, and deer hunting. She especially enjoyed playing Bridge with neighbors and friends.
Marcy and Mel have three children. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Jim) Pahl-Washa; and twin sons, Duane (Cindy) and Don (Donna) Pahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Mike Layman.
There will no funeral service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks go out to Agrace HospiceCare and the staff at Heritage Assisted Living for their compassionate and loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420