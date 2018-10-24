SUN PRAIRIE—Robert R. “Bob” Pagel, age 92, died on Oct. 20, 2018, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Sun Prairie. He was born on Feb. 6, 1926, in Plymouth, Wis., the son of William and Ida (Thalheim) Pagel. He married Eileen W. Kempen at St. John’s Catholic Church in Little Chute, Wis. Bob earned 21 religion education credits at Edgewood College, and B.S and M.S degrees at the University of Wisconsin. Bob was a member of the Phi Epsilon Kappa Fraternity. He joined the U.S. Navy on March 26, 1943, and served in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, Pacific and Bering Sea. He joined the U.S. Army on May 29, 1950, and served in Korea, France and Alaska. He retired from the U.S. Army on Oct. 1, 1963.
Bob retired from the Madison Area Technical College after 20 years of teaching. After retirement he was involved in many volunteer activities, namely he tutored Latinos with English, fed the poor at the Luke House, lector at Masses, and he taught Bible and Eucharistic ministry at St. Peters. Bob wrote several articles for the Catholic New Covenant Magazine.
Bob is survived by his son, Thomas (Jeanne) Pagel; two daughters, Mary (Sam) Valenza and Barbara (Wayne) Acker; son-in-law, Ron Bowden; and a sister, June (Urban) Brookshire. He was preceded in death by Eileen, an exceptional wife and mother; daughter, Patricia Bowden; son, Daniel Pagel; his brothers, Roger (Betty) and Victor (Elaine); and brother-in-law, Urban.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Father Charles Schluter presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery following the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
