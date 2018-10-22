SUN PRAIRIE—Robert R. “Bob” Pagel, age 92, died on Oct. 20, 2018, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Sun Prairie. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s paper.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
MONSTER SALE: Try 1 month for 99¢
Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition
✓ Unlimited articles, complete access to madison.com and apps
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
SUN PRAIRIE—Robert R. “Bob” Pagel, age 92, died on Oct. 20, 2018, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Sun Prairie. A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s paper.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Margaret "Peg" Miller, a legendary artist in Spring Green, has died at 89.