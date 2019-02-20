Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX DIMINISHES BY EVENING... .LOOK FOR THE LIGHT SNOW OR WINTRY MIX TO GRADUALLY DIMINISH ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON. MOTORISTS ARE URGE TO REMAIN ALERT FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING ROAD CONDITIONS LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING. AS WE LOSE DAYLIGHT, TEMPERATURES WILL BEGIN TO FALL BACK BELOW FREEZING, CAUSING ANY STANDING WATER TO FREEZE BACK UP. DRIVERS SHOULD BE READY FOR THE UNEXPECTED SLIPPERY SPOTS AND STRETCHES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...THE WINTRY MIX IS BEGINNING TO DIMINISH ACROSS THE AREA. THE ADVISORY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE BY 6 PM THIS EVENING. REMAIN ALERT FOR ICY ROADS, SIDEWALKS AND OTHER SURFACES AS TEMPERATURES FALL WITH THE LOSS OF DAYLIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND POSSIBLY THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&