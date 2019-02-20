MADISON - Joan Rae Pagel, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a brief but courageous battle. She was born on Dec. 11, 1952 in Madison, daughter of Clair "Skeeter" Flint and Margarite (Gilson) Flint. She married Patrick Pagel in 1979.
Joan was a selfless, humble and modest woman; she always put others before herself. Her kindness and generosity were evident in her love for family and friends, commitment to Christ and her Catholic faith, and her countless hours volunteering. Joan took great delight in doing little things to brighten someone's day.
Joan was employed at Alliant Energy, previously Wisconsin Power and Light, since July 1972. She was an account clerk and retired 42 years later in 2015, as a work order technician. Joan was an extremely hard working woman who put in countless hours to support her family.
Joan's family gave her great joy. She treasured spending the summers with them at Jellystone Park up in Warrens. You could always find Joan at one of her sons' sporting events or extracurricular activities. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Joan was a huge fan of athletics and was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. She enjoyed traveling with her dear friends, the Ries family, to see the Badgers play in the Rose Bowl. She loved adventuring/traveling with friend Jackie to New York and Door County and seeing plays and shows locally with friends. Joan had a delightful sense of humor and could always bring about smiles and laughter. She enjoyed going out with the neighborhood "ya-ya" girls and going to lunch or dinner with friends. Joan liked going to the movies as well as reading and crocheting.
Joan was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She taught her children to love Christ and treat everyone with love and respect. After retiring, Joan volunteered much of her time serving others at St. Paul's Food Pantry. Joan also supported the American Humane Society and donated much to the cause of rescuing pets and animals.
Joan is survived by her son, Noel (Tera Delabarre) Pagel and grandson, Caden, of Madison; and son, Travis (Maria) Pagel and grandson, Chester, of Sun Prairie; sister, Sandy (Jim) Steffes of Sun City, Calif. Joan will be dearly missed by her faithful companion, her Lhasa Apso, Elle. Her husband, Patrick, preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2010, and her sister, Patricia on May 13, 2016.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Father Robert Evenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Burial will follow the lunch at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Should friends desire, Joan's family has designated the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation for memorials.
Very special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Meriter Hospital ER and ICU Departments. Your compassion and kindness has touched our hearts. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.