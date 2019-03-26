PRAIRIE DU SAC - John W. Page, age 66, passed away on March 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mary's Hospital in Madison, after a short battle with cancer. He was born to J. Wayne and Marjorie (Gasser) Page on Aug. 5, 1952.
John lived his entire life in the Sauk Prairie area. John was united in marriage to the love of his life Debbie Suchla on May 17, 1975.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; two daughters, Jamie (Paul) Gibbs and Pamela Page. Grandchildren, Blake, Ethan, Ashlyn, Cade, Wyatt, Aidan; and his sister, Patricia (Donald) Yanke.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at PRAIRIE DU SAC FIRE DEPARTMENT, 855 17th St., in Prairie du Sac. On Monday, April 1, 2019, there will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by Words of Remembrance Service starting at 12 noon, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be determined by the family at a later date. John was loved by many and will be deeply missed.