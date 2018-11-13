CROSS PLAINS—Berdina Padrutt, age 95 of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Girlie’s Manor in Cross Plains. She was born to Erich and Pauline (Steinberg) Schoenherr on July 18, 1923, in the small community of Globe in central Wisconsin. She was the seventh child born to a family of nine. Berdina attended a one-room country school and graduated from Neillsville High School in 1940. After graduation, she joined her sister in Chicago where she worked as a nanny and then in an airplane plant during World War II. Berdina met Howard at a barn dance in Chicago, and in 1942 they were married at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Chicago.
They moved to Black Earth where they farmed the Padrutt homestead on South Valley Road for 25 years. They were blessed with eight children. Due to Howard’s health, they sold the farm in 1964 and moved into Cross Plains.
Berdina loved babies and children, and her family and faith were always most important to her. She loved to cook and bake, and she made and decorated cakes for all the family celebrations. After her children were all in school, Berdina worked as a dinner cook at St. Benedict’s Center for 14 years. She quit work to take care of Howard when he became sick with cancer. Howard preceded her in death on May 7, 1989. Berdina was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She served as Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan until the age of 94. She loved Tuesdays as those were the days she spent at Eucharistic Adoration; she called them her “Tuesdays with Jesus.”
She belonged to the Golden Agers Club and RSVP. She like playing cards and bingo with both her Cross Plains and Black Earth friends and years ago enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino with her friend, Ed. She played the organ, embroidered, and enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her family. Berdina was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed this year’s run. She attended creative writing class for many years and was a published author and poet. For years, she wrote the local Cross Plains interest column in the Dane County News, keeping everyone up on local weddings, babies, and who traveled where. Her book “Berdina Remembers” was a story of her life as a child in rural Wisconsin in the 1920’s.
She is survived by three daughters: Lolly (Tom) Stout, Angie (George) Loomis both of Cross Plains and Judy (Diego) Camacho Jr. of Mount Horeb; two sons, Michael (Lori) and Eric (Renee) Padrutt of Cross Plains; son-in-law, Mark Cowling of Cross Plains; eighteen grandchildren: Michele (Jim) Dresen, Tiffany (Ken) Gleed, Tom (Lisa) Stout, Loveday (Jim) Herrling, Tony (Marnie) Cowling, Joel (Tina) Loomis, Justin and Jonathon Loomis, Ian and Luke Padrutt, Cristina (Aaron) Wolfe, Diego (Cassie Kruser) Camacho III, Kelsey, Megan, Michael, Zachary (Martyna), Ryan, and Emily Padrutt; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Lydia Blaney; sisters-in-law: Leona Fisher and Margaret Padrutt; her Godchildren: Loveday Herrling, William Barman, Patty Doescher and Jean Plath; her dear friend and daytime companion, Lisa Mahoney; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; two daughters: Cheryl Cowling and Rose Marie; a son, Steven; three brothers; and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Visitation will also be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Endowment, Northwest Dane Senior Services, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
