CROSS PLAINS—Berdina Padrutt, age 95, of Cross Plains, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Girlie’s Manor in Cross Plains.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, with a Rosary service to be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Thursday.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church St.
(608) 798-3141