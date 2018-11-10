MADISON—Jack Bruce Padgham, 91, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at home surrounded by family. Born July 16, 1927, to Ivy and L.J. Padgham, Jack lived his life in Madison, graduating from Madison West High school in 1945, and University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1950.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy and is a veteran of World War II. After college, he continued the family tradition as president and partner with his brother of Padgham Painting, Inc. in Madison. Jack married Mary Thalman in 1952, raising three daughters and celebrating five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Following Mary’s death in 2005, Jack married Nancy Bach in 2006. and enjoyed an expanded family of seven stepchildren, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Jack was a vibrant and engaging man, always interested in life’s adventures and helping others. He touched innumerable people’s lives through long friendships, service work, as a Madison businessman, enthusiasm for Badgers sports and many other interests. Jack loved people and traveling, be it biking along the Danube with Mary, or time on Washington Island with Nancy and the Bach clan.
He was a proud member and past president of Madison West Kiwanis, past chairman of Westside YMCA, SCORE volunteer for many years, member of the American Legion and past deacon and Sunday school teacher at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Jack lived a fulfilling life, playing tennis, practicing pilates and riding his bike within weeks of his passing. The world is a better place as a result of his presence.
Jack was preceded in death by wives, Mary Padgham and Nancy Bach; his parents; and his brother, Jerry Padgham. He will be missed by many friends, and his daughters, Patti Padgham, Madison, Jody Padgham, Boyd, and Lori (Dennis) O’Donnell, Chicago. He is well loved by grandchildren, Chase (Sarah) and Kendra Miller (Jon Sharpe), and Andrew (Keeley), Betsy, and Hannah O’Donnell; and cherished by great-grandchildren Zack Sharpe, and Isla and Gillian Miller.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Road. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., and a lunch will be served at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Madison West Kiwanis, or a cause of your choice will be appreciated.
The family expresses appreciation to the staff at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Heartland Hospice Care for their compassionate care and support.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434