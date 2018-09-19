JEFFERSON—Duane S. Padfield, age 85, of Jefferson, passed away Monday Sept. 17, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Nov. 16, 1932, in Madison, to Chester and Josephine (Kopp) Padfield. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1956, most of that time served in Japan. He Married Lois M. Lohr on Oct. 13, 1956, in Reedsburg.
Duane worked at Western Electric and then at AT&T in Jefferson. Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved his sports especially the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the UW Badgers; and loved his pets.
He will be deeply missed by his family, wife, Lois Padfield of Jefferson; daughter, Denise (Michael) Singsime; sons, Dale (Leslie) Padfield of Jefferson, Dain (Julie) Padfield of Brooklyn, Dustin Padfield of Appleton. Four grandchildren, Patience (Jeremy) Cosson, Lukas Padfield, Kayla Singsime, Hailey Padfield; five great-grandchildren, Cade, Eli, Liam Cosson, Emma and Amelia Roehl. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one son, David Allen Padfield
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY in Madison, followed with military honors and entombment. Visitation will be at the CEMETERY CHAPEL from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
