Paar, Virgil Roman

CROSS PLAINS - Virgil Roman Paar, age 80, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. He was born on November 25, 1939, the son of Lawrence and Rose (Wipperfurth) Paar. He was united in marriage to Joan Willey on July 24, 1962. His lifetime passion was farming on the family farm. He enjoyed Sunday drives, visiting national and local parks, and traveling the United States. He also loved going to old-time music dances. Family was a big part of Virgil's life. He enjoyed visiting relatives, going to Sunday brunches, and joking around with his grandchildren. Watching the Green Bay Packers was a favorite leisure, along with attending a Packers game and visiting Lambeau field. He also enjoyed listening to Badger football games on the radio while working the land. He always had a smile on his face, touched many hearts, and left a lasting impression on all, especially his grandchildren.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; four children, Michael (Diane) Paar of Sauk City, Lynn (Scott) Martinsen of Black Earth, Kevin Paar of Cross Plains, and Brenda (Kenyon) Kahl of Black Earth; grandchildren, Stacy Paar, Amanda (Brandon) Wervey, Aaron Paar, Sarah Martinsen, Trevor (fiancee Bailey Mickelson) Martinsen, Jeremy Kahl, Dylan (fiancee Jessica Doerr) Kahl, and Shannon Kahl. Other survivors are his siblings, Marlene Endres, Della (Bill Dohmeyer), Ron (Barb) Paar, and brother-in-laws Andy Ballweg and Tony Wankerl. His is survived by many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Kahl; sisters Geraldine Ballweg and Lorraine Wankerl; brother-in-law Harry Endres; and many other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Martinsville. A visitation will be held before Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Virgil's family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood and Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate care.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgil Roman Paar, age 80, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. He was born on November 25, 1939, the son of Lawrence and Rose (Wipperfurth) Paar. He was united in marriage to Joan Willey on July 24, 1962. His lifetime passion was farming on the family farm. He enjoyed Sunday drives, visiting national and local parks, and traveling the United States. He also loved going to old-time music dances. Family was a big part of Virgil's life. He enjoyed visiting relatives, going to Sunday brunches, and joking around with his grandchildren. Watching the Green Bay Packers was a favorite leisure, along with attending a Packers game and visiting Lambeau field. He also enjoyed listening to Badger football games on the radio while working the land. He always had a smile on his face, touched many hearts, and left a lasting impression on all, especially his grandchildren.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; four children, Michael (Diane) Paar of Sauk City, Lynn (Scott) Martinsen of Black Earth, Kevin Paar of Cross Plains, and Brenda (Kenyon) Kahl of Black Earth; grandchildren, Stacy Paar, Amanda (Brandon) Wervey, Aaron Paar, Sarah Martinsen, Trevor (fiancee Bailey Mickelson) Martinsen, Jeremy Kahl, Dylan (fiancee Jessica Doerr) Kahl, and Shannon Kahl. Other survivors are his siblings, Marlene Endres, Della (Bill Dohmeyer), Ron (Barb) Paar, and brother-in-laws Andy Ballweg and Tony Wankerl. His is survived by many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Kahl; sisters Geraldine Ballweg and Lorraine Wankerl; brother-in-law Harry Endres; and many other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Martinsville. A visitation will be held before Mass from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Virgil's family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood and Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate care.