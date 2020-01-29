Paar, Virgil Roman

CROSS PLAINS - Virgil Roman Paar, age 80, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. He was born on November 25, 1939, the son of Lawrence and Rose (Wipperfurth) Paar. He was united in marriage to Joan Willey on July 24, 1962. His lifetime passion was farming on the family farm. He enjoyed Sunday drives, visiting national and local parks, and traveling the United States. He also loved going to old-time music dances. Family was a big part of Virgil's life. He enjoyed visiting relatives, going to Sunday brunches, and joking around with his grandchildren. Watching the Green Bay Packers was a favorite leisure, along with attending a Packers game and visiting Lambeau field. He also enjoyed listening to Badger football games on the radio while working the land. He always had a smile on his face, touched many hearts, and left a lasting impression on all, especially his grandchildren.