DEERFIELD - Barbara Ann Paape, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. She was born in Chicago Heights, Ill., on Sept. 13, 1925. Barbara was one of 13 children born to Henry and Emily (Krueger) Lindhout. She married William Charles Paape on Oct. 22, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Crete, Ill. In 1965, Bill and Barb moved to Marshall, Wis., and later on moved to Cottage Grove before finally settling in Deerfield. They were avid antique collectors having booths in several area shops. They were members of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall and later in life volunteered their time at "Twice is Nice" in Jefferson. Barbara particularly enjoyed working in the yard and collecting and repairing antique dolls.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sisters, Naomi (Wietendorf), Ellen, Muriel, Margretta, Alda, brothers; Richard, Hendrik, Tulles, Truman and Nathan. She is survived by sister, Deborah Carver; brother, Lance; sister-in-law, Nancy Lindhout; sons, Mark, Rich (Sue), Kurt (Margaret), Dan (Kris), Lance (Debby); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at ST. PAUL EVANGELIC LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, with the Rev. Arthur Faught presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at St. John Newville Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the church.
The family wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to the resident care staff of both Heritage Monona and especially the Capitol Lakes nursing facility where Barbara resided for the final two years of her life. We also wish to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their years of support, care and kindness to Barbara.
Though she had a life with many sorrows, her love, patience and sacrifice for her husband and children was never diminished. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.