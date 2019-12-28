Owens, Barbara J. "Grammy"

Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

COLUMBUS - Barbara J. "Grammy" Owens, age 86 went to meet the angels on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.