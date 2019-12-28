Owens, Barbara J. "Grammy"

COLUMBUS - Barbara J. "Grammy" Owens, age 86 went to meet the angels on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

