Owen, Patricia A.

BELLEVILLE - Patricia A. Owen, age 71 of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 27, 1948, in Madison the daughter of William and Mary (Gehin) Martinson. Patty graduated from Oregon High School in 1967, and later that year married Phillip Owen. Her marriage brought a daughter and son into her life. In 1986, Patty moved to the Ventura, California area and resided there for many years working for a petroleum exploration company and also medical billing. Fifteen years ago, she moved back to Wisconsin and worked in billing at Dean Medical Group/St. Mary’s Hospital and later Duluth Trading Company.