Owen, Patricia A.

BELLEVILLE - Patricia A. Owen, age 71 of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 27, 1948, in Madison the daughter of William and Mary (Gehin) Martinson. Patty graduated from Oregon High School in 1967, and later that year married Phillip Owen. Her marriage brought a daughter and son into her life. In 1986, Patty moved to the Ventura, California area and resided there for many years working for a petroleum exploration company and also medical billing. Fifteen years ago, she moved back to Wisconsin and worked in billing at Dean Medical Group/St. Mary’s Hospital and later Duluth Trading Company.
Patricia is survived by her children, Tracy (Dan) Riese and Todd Owen, grandchildren, Karmen Marshall, Lani Owen, and Parker Owen. She is further survived by her eight brothers, Bill, Bob (Sharon), Richard (Ardys), Kenneth (Vicki), Tom, Tim, Gary (Rebecca), David (Chunping) Martinson; sister, Mary Lou Hodel; sister-in-law, Carol Martinson; step sisters, Beverly (Oklahoma) and Janet (Florida); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Gladys Martinson; brother, Don; brother-in-law, Paul Hodel; sisters-in-law, Coreen, Linda and Shirley Martinson; and niece, Paula Richter.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the First United Church of Christ, 130 E. Church St., Belleville, Wis. with the Rev. Laura Kolden officiating.
A gathering will precede the memorial service from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
130 East Church St
Belleville, WI 53508
1:00PM
130 East Church St
Belleville, WI 53508