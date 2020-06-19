Overlien, Peter M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Peter M. Overlien, 79, died peacefully on June 11, 2020, in his home in Mauston after a long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; his son, Jeff Overlien; his daughter, Jill (Marc) Maier; his three grandchildren, Sydney, Mackenzie and Zachary Maier; and his brother, Kenneth (Ken) Overlien.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Peter was born and raised in Melrose, Wis., and after marrying his high school sweetheart in 1961, they purchased and operated a farm in Melrose for seven years before he made the decision to move to Mauston, beginning a 33 year career as the County Executive Director with the ASCS - U.S. Department of Agriculture, first in Juneau County and later in Jefferson County.

After retiring, Peter enjoyed spending time with Mary traveling both across the United States and filling a lifelong dream to visit their native roots in Norway. They spent many memorable winter days in their camper in Arizona and traveling around the United States. He truly enjoyed the time he spent spoiling his grandchildren, cheering for the Badgers and the Packers, and gardening.

Peter was a loving grandfather, father and friend and we will truly miss his keen sense of humor and his kind, gentle manner.