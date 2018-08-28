Try 1 month for 99¢

REEDSBURG / OREGON—Richard W. “Richie” Outhouse, passed away on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by his family. Richie was born on May 27, 1946, to Perry and Lucille (Schlender) Outhouse.

Richie is survived by his siblings, Ron (Linda) Outhouse, Helen Niebuhr, Orrin (Karen) Outhouse, Perry (Lynne) Outhouse, Jayne (Dave) Wick, Joyce (Tom Long) Outhouse and Sharon (Lee) Christensen; sister-in-law, Caryle Outhouse; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry.

In keeping with Richie’s wishes, private family services will be held. The family gives their heartfelt thanks to the staff at REM House in Reedsburg, for the wonderful life and loving care given to Richie. Also our sincere thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, for their expert guidance and support given to us all.

