Otto, Paul E.

MADISON - Paul E. Otto, age 60, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. An obituary and information about a future celebration of Paul's life are forthcoming. Online condolences, photos, and memories of Paul may be shared at tinyurl.com/paulotto.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Otto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.