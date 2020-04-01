Otto, Gladys

MARSHALL — Gladys Ackley Otto, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care. Gladys was born to Charles and Mary (Bissonette) Ackley on July 15, 1929. She was a proud member of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community - Mole Lake Band. She married Stanley Otto June 11, 1949. Gladys spent her life farming along side her husband.

Gladys is survived by three children, Darlene Cloutier, Nancy (Jim) Knuteson, Janis Stephens; along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemary Ackley Christensen. Preceding her in death, her husband, Stanley; her sons, Stan and Karl; and her beloved granddaughter, Shelly.

Services will be private.

