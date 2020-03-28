Otter, Roseann Brei

WAUNAKEE — Sunday, March 22, Roseann Brei Otter, beloved wife of Tom Otter, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s in Madison; she was 79.

She was born, at home, on the family farm in Plain, Wis. on Feb. 9, 1941. After graduating from St. Luke’s Catholic School, she began working at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, Wis. There she met and married the love of her life, Tom. They stayed close to home for the first years of their marriage, giving their two oldest children, Tom and Anne, a childhood that they cherish to this day. In 1969, the family moved to Waunakee and celebrated the birth of their son, Dan.

Roseann worked for WPS for many years. She enjoyed time outdoors, gardening, camping, and canoeing. The family enjoyed annual fishing trips to Canada and other trips, especially in search of food and fabric.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frieda Brei; brothers, Frankie and John; and sisters, Alice and Bonnie. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tom; and children, Tom, Anne, Dan, and Pat, Dan’s wife, whom Roseann considered a daughter.

A private funeral service was held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee.

