Otten, Dr. Charlotte M.

MADISON - Dr. Charlotte M. Otten, age 104, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings Westshire Village of natural causes. She was born on May 23, 1915, in Sheboygan, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Aurabelle (Blake) Otten. In 1937, she earned a degree in zoology from Carlton College. She received her PhD in Anthropology from University of Michigan in 1963. Charlotte taught at University of Chicago, University of Wisconsin, and retired from Northern Illinois University. She edited "Anthropology & Art: Readings in Cross-Cultural Aesthetics", published in 1971. This book is still widely cited by scholars. In 1948-1949, Charlotte worked with Robert and Linda Braidwood in the archeological site at Jarmo, Iraq.