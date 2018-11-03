MADISON - Patricia, loving wife and mother, passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Patricia "Pat" was born on March 21, 1938, on the family farm near Cascade, Iowa. Born at home, Pat was a "blue baby," and her mother was told she would have "an angel in heaven" the following day. Ever resilient, and graced with a unique destiny, that transformation would be delayed for 80 years. She would go on to exude love, grace, and kindness, marry her beloved Dan, and raise four children and ten beloved grandchildren. The compassion and the sensitivity she expressed was boundless. Raised in a farm family, Pat learned early the value of hard work; she fed the chickens, helped with the cows, and learned to drive the tractor. Yet she was also called to help others, and, after high school, she went on to complete her R.N. degree at Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque, and boldly decided to move to Minneapolis to begin work. Shortly thereafter, Pat met "her Dan," the love of her life, on a blind date. This led to marriage in Dubuque in 1962. Eleven months later they were living in Fort Wayne, Ind., where their daughter was born. The three boys followed; the family moved to Madison in 1967, where the children grew up.
Pat was the consummate homemaker. She was always taking loving care of her four children and she ran the household with selfless joy. Yet, there was always time for bridge club, or a cup of coffee and a chat with her close friends, and she was deeply involved in supporting all her children's activities. She at times had a city girl shine, yet she was a farm girl at heart, and she taught her children strength and the value of hard work; by watching their mother and modeling her strong will, her children learned what it would take to pursue their dreams. Throughout their lives at every moment, at every transition, she was a rock of support, instilling confidence and optimism, assuring her children that yes, they could do it. As her children got older, she went back to work at St. Mary's Hospital in Mental Health Services. Her kind heart nursed many patients. She beat breast cancer in 1991, and she retired - healthy, in 1996. Endlessly curious and adventurous, she traveled the world with Dan, visiting all 50 states - Hawaii eight times! - and 32 countries. Pat and Dan enjoyed skiing in the winters, and golfing all summer, cherishing the company of family and friends. Pat always had a smile that lit up the room. Even late into her illness, she would laugh and dance when loved ones came to visit. She would fold, clean, and polish; she always wanted to help to the end. She leaves a hole the size of the sky.
Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dan; and children, Kathy (Mathias) Wehrli, Brittany, and Alex of Madison, Joseph (Kris), Grace, and Thomas of Minneapolis, Mark (Lori), Claire, Anne, and Olivia of Deerfield, Mass., and Greg (Lisa), Sarah, Daniel, and Julia of San Francisco; sisters, Kathy Funke and Jane Slauson; sisters-in-law, Joyce McMullen and Charlotte McMullen; brother-in-law, Wayne Drexler; sisters-in-law, Lucille Ott and Mary Lou Ott; and many nieces and nephews, and wonderful, supportive friends, especially Barb and Jim Freeman, and Judy and Jim Hronek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Carmelita McMullen; sisters, Marjean Gansen and Mary Drexler; brothers, Tom and Bob; and brothers-in-law, Joseph (William) Ott and Eugene Ott.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Thank you to the staff of Fountainhead Homes, especially Val, and Heartland Hospice, for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice https://www.heartlandhospice.com or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, https://www.alzwisc.org/Donate.htm.
