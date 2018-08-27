SAUK PRAIRIE—Beverly A. Ott, age 76, passed away at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo on Aug. 25, 2018. She was born April 15, 1942 to Julius “Bud” and Marie (Kaufman) Wenzel. She was united in marriage to Russell Ott on Aug. 26, 1959; he preceded her in death on March 11, 2008. She and Russell enjoyed organizing and competing in many horseshoe tournaments for years. Bev looked forward to cheering on the Packers, playing cards and her weekly bowling league. She worked for over 15 years as an independent representative for Avon Cosmetics and also worked locally at Muellers and Piggly Wiggly.
Bev is survived by her children, Cindy (Larry) Schwartz of Prairie du Sac, Steve (Brenda) Ott of Sauk City, Randy Ott of Sauk City, Cheryl (Bill) Brice of De Pere and Lynn (Mike Peetz) Dederich of Sauk City; grandchildren, Carrie (Bill Gmeinder) and Mike (Courtney) Schwartz, Nicole (Jason) and Hunter Kippley-Ott, Willy (Jodi) and Travis (Tiffany) Brice, David (Stephanie) Schrofer, Amanda (Trevor) and Dawn Dederich; five great-grandchildren and two more on the way. She is further survived by her mother, Marie; siblings, Carol Wenzel of Sauk City, Jeanie (Tom) Evert of Prairie du Sac and Jim Wenzel of Sauk City. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father and a son, Craig.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the Sauk Prairie Cemetery.
Bev’s family wishes to thank the St. Clare Hospice Staff, Rita Tafs APNP, and friends, Mary Dodd, Zatell Weineke, and Mary Ruhland for their gracious care and loving friendship. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.