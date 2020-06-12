Ostrander, Orville E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRAND MARSH—Orville E. Ostrander, age 83, of Grand Marsh, Wis. passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Townline Cemetery, 3153 State Hwy 13.

Orville was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Pine Grove Township, Portage County, Wis. to Jerrold and Viola (Elliott) Ostrander. He graduated from Tri-County High School. Orville married Verle C. Lang on Nov. 16, 1957, in Madison, Wis. He worked for Peterson Manufacturing for 15 years and Hooper Construction for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, and dancing. Orville was preceded in death by his wife Verle, parents, Jerrold & Viola; grandson, Michael Ostrander; brothers, Merle & Richard Ostrander and brother-in-law, Raymond Harcus.

Survivors include his son, Terrance (Sandra) Ostrander of Manitowoc, Wis.; daughter, Colisa (Max) Onderbeke of Two Rivers, Wis.; son, Brent (Vicky) Ostrander of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Christina Onderbeke of Manitowoc; Jamie Onderbeke of Two Rivers; Mollie Ostrander of Sparta, Wis.; Megan Ostrander of Edgerton, Wis.; Allyson (Jason) Fry of Alameda, Calif.; Cassandra (Benjamin) Jeanty of Kiel, Wis.; great-Grandchildren, Michael Wells & Jayden Jeanty; brother, Otis (Bonnie) Ostrander of Fall River, Wis.; sisters, Jerroldine (David) Grebin of Sparta; Catherine Harcus of Racine, Wis.; Susan (Gene) Schade of Racine; brother, Squire (Diane) Ostrander of St. Charles, Ill.; brothers-in-law, Gary (Mildred) Lang of Sun Prairie, Wis.; Jeff Lang of Waunakee, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ostrander of Plainfield, Wis. & Ruth Ostrander of Grand Marsh, Wis. www.roseberrys.com

