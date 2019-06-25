Ostrander, Katharine (Katy) Helen

NEWPORT, R.I.—Katharine (Katy) Helen Ostrander died on January 17, 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island. She was 94. Born in Detroit to Perry and Marianna Hill, she moved to Newport as a teenager and graduated from the Lincoln School for Girls in Providence. She graduated from Swarthmore College magna cum laude in 1946, having studied history and philosophy. She married Gilman Ostrander and lived in Berkeley, Calif., Portland, Ore., Columbus, Ohio and St. Louis, Mo. before moving to Madison. She earned her Master of Social Work at the University of Wisconsin Madison. She was a social worker for the state of Wisconsin and then taught at the University of Wisconsin School of Social Work, serving as a fieldwork supervisor for a generation of social workers. In 1975 she moved to Newport, R.I. and later founded the social work department at Salve Regina College.
She was a lifelong devotee of Door County. She had a cottage in Ephraim where she spent as much of her summertime as possible. After her retirement, she was at her cottage from early spring to late fall. She continued to come for her summers into her early 90s.
She is survived by her son Robert Ostrander, daughter-in-law Jennifer Ostrander, two grandchildren, and many devoted nieces and nephews, among whom is Peter (Carol) Carstensen of Madison. Her son David Ostrander died in 2003. A celebration of her life will be held at the home of Laird and Kathie Hart, 100403 N. Orchard Rd., Ephraim, Wis. on Sunday, June 30, 2 to 4 p.m.