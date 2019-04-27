WAUNAKEE / MADISON—Jack Francis Osteraas, founder of Operation Fresh Start, Madison police officer, Picnic Point park ranger, State of Wisconsin budget analyst, and all around good guy, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 22, 2019, after a weekend of visits from family and friends. At heart, Jack was a small town guy from Willmar, Minn., born in 1935 to David Quam Osteraas and Frances Elizabeth Victoria (Nelson) Osteraas, graduating from Willmar High School in 1954, and then off to Wausau in 1958 with his family, wife, Dorothy Lee (Wetherby) Osteraas; and children, John David, Jana Lee, and Mark Jordan. Jack fell in love with the zaniness of “Mad Town” after moving here in 1966.
The mid-60s saw Jack in uniform with the Madison Police department, followed by two idyllic years at Picnic Point as the park ranger, does anybody remember the caretaker’s cottage? At the dawn of the 70s Jack was working as a juvenile detention counselor and saw firsthand the need for a program to help at-risk youth find their way in life. Operation Fresh Start (OFS) was born at his home office desk in 1970! Jack nurtured OFS in its early days and it has blossomed and matured in the years since. With his background as a sales guy, shoes, bread, then meat, he had the wonderful gift of conversation and making people feel comfortable, which was perfect for fundraising for a non-profit. OFS was by far his proudest professional legacy. After OFS Jack spent a few years as the administrative officer with the Middleton Police Department, and the rest of his career with the State of Wisconsin as a budget analyst, retiring in 1997.
In 1986, Jack met Jean White Martin, a happy and vibrant school teacher from DeForest who brought joy to Jack’s life. With Jeannie’s two young boys, Steven and David, a new family emerged with wedding vows in 1988. Together Jack and Jeannie enjoyed the outdoors and camping, in the early years braving the storms in a tent, then graduating to a pop-up trailer and finally going all the way with a monster truck and a camper trailer. After the, not so rough camping life, travel continued around the United States, Mexico and Europe, often with grandchildren along for the adventure. They retired to a little cabin in the big woods of central Wisconsin until 2010, when the lure of Madison and family brought them back “home.”
Jack had a life-long passion for home projects, repairs, remodeling, painting, tinkering, woodworking, toy boxes for grandkids seemed to bring him the most joy, you name it he could do it, on a self-imposed slim budget and making it work with what he had. He was a patient teacher of craftsmanship to his sons, stepsons and grandchildren, who carry on the tradition.
And, of course, this story is not complete without mentioning the Packers and the Badgers. Jack was an avid but fair-weather Packers fan, but only after they fired Bart Starr and only if they were winning comfortably. The same with Badgers football, which he enjoyed when they were winning, even holding season tickets until the UW started extorting donations to go along with ticket prices, Jack, after all, was frugal, and he would be happy to know that we are getting the maximum word count for the obituary fee.
Daughter, Jana, tragically died in a traffic accident in 1976, first-wife, Dorothy, in 1990, and infant son, Michael, in 1956. Still around to enjoy the last few years with Jack are wife, Jeannie; sons, John and Mark; stepsons, Steven Martin (Jenny) and David Martin (Katie); twin brother, Jerome (Jerry) Osteraas (Carol); sister, A. Jean Osteraas; and grandchildren, Nick Osteraas (Aline), Sarah Osteraas, Jacob Boyes, Jacob Martin, Katelyn Osteraas, Krista Osteraas, Devin Hunter, Braylon Martin.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Jack’s Life at OPERATION FRESH START, 2670 Milwaukee St., Madison, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with an open mic at 3 p.m. to share stories of Jack and how he touched their lives. Jack always loved a good joke and a good story, so don’t hold back.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Fresh Start, operationfreshstart.org., or Agrace Hospice. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513