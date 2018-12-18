MCFARLAND—Shawn L. Ossmann, age 34, passed away peacefully with his family by his side following a brief illness on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. He was born in Madison on Jan. 13, 1984. Shawn graduated from McFarland High School in 2002. He was an avid bowler and golfer.
Shawn is survived by his mother, Sue Walters Ossmann, and dad, Gerry Deyoe; three siblings, Cassie (Thomas McCauley), Nick and Katelin; nephew, Kal-el; Gerry’s children, Nicole (Joel) Snorek, Matt (Andrea) Deyoe and Christina Deyoe; and father, Ed Ossmann.
Friends may greet the family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in McFarland, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at church on Saturday. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, with the Rev. Timothy Dean officiating. A luncheon reception will follow at the McFarland American Legion.
The family would like to thank the staff of the University of Wisconsin Hospital for their loving care. Please share your memories of Shawn at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
