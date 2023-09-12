Oscar John Kutzke

October 28, 1929 - September 8, 2023

PORTAGE - Oscar J. Kutzke, age 93, of Portage, WI passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023, at his residence.

Oscar was born on October 28, 1929, in Portage, Wisconsin the son of Louis and Ada (Hickethier) Kutzke. Oscar was a carpenter for many years and this line of work took him all over Wisconsin and the Midwest. On November 8, 1974, he married Margaret Vrana of St. Francis, WI. Oscar enjoyed carpentry, building, family, fishing, cutting trees, and storytelling throughout his lifetime. He eventually retired and continued being a devoted husband and father.

Oscar is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; and their daughter AnnMarie; brother, Dan (Karen) of Pardeeville, WI; Michael Vrana (brother in law) of St. Francis, WI; nephews Louis of Wisconsin Dells; Tom (Theresa) of Cedarburg, WI; and Joseph (Rachel) of LaCrosse, WI; a niece, Mary Katherine (Ken) Kimball of Wisconsin Dells; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis (Mary) of Wisconsin Dells, WI.

In honor of Oscar's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.