MADISON - Jannette Lindauer Osborn, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 15, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1927, the daughter of Alfred and Thelma (Paulson) Lindauer. She grew up on North Hamilton St. in Madison. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and went on to graduate from Central High School in 1945. While attending Central High School, she met her future husband, Eugene C. Osborn, whom she wed on Sept. 8, 1948. After marriage, they moved to Langdon St. for the next 58 years where they raised two sons, Kurt E. Osborn and Mark A. Osborn.
Jannette lived a life of service. Her tireless efforts were instrumental to the success of the family business. She enjoyed volunteering for the PTA and Scouts as her children went through school. Jannette volunteered to work at the polls during elections, as well as St. Mary's Hospital in her later years. She loved making artificial flowers, along with her newfound friends; that would bring happiness to patients and their loved ones.
Jannette enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She belonged to several bowling leagues and a monthly card club that lasted for 60 years. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her family, and was able to do so even after her husband's passing - adding Hawaii and the Caribbean to her traveling resume.
After her beloved husband's passing, Jannette was proud to be able to move into a new home and live independently up until the time she was ready to rejoin him. Jannette will be remembered for a life well-lived with no regrets. She was a great friend to all who knew her and was a warm and compassionate family member. She always saw the best in everyone and lived the ideal "never be a stranger." We were truly blessed to have known and loved her. Jannette will be dearly missed, but will remain and be remembered in our hearts forever.
Jannette was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Eugene C. Osborn; parents, Alfred and Thelma Lindauer; and brother, Al Lindauer. She is survived by her sons, Kurt (Anita) Osborn and Mark Osborn; grandchildren, Kristen Krueger, Adam (Jeanette) Osborn, Ryan (Stephanie) Osborn, and Marissa (Talal) Seddik; and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Go with God. We love you.
At Jannette's request, there will be no visitation. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.