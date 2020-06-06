Osborn, Anita Helga Lucie

Osborn, Anita Helga Lucie

MADISON - Anita Helga Lucie Osborn passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born June 13, 1951, in Amberg, Germany. Her childhood was spent in Verona, Italy, until 1963. Anita graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, Texas, in 1969.

Anita settled in Madison, Wis., finding it a good place to raise her two children. After graduating from MATC in 1978, she worked in the dental field for 20 years.

On Feb. 4, 1978, Anita married Kurt Osborn and they started their 42-year journey together.

Anita found great pleasure in needlework, gardening, reading, opera, going to Badgers football games, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Nothing pleased her more than being with her three grandchildren. She loved them all dearly.

Anita is survived by her husband, Kurt Osborn; daughter, Kristin Krueger; son, Adam (Jeanette) Osborn; grandchildren, Emma Krueger, Savannah Osborn, and Joshua Osborn; sister, Rosemary Freeman; and niece, Stephanie Cade.

Anita was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Donato; grandmother, Martha Guenther; and mother-in-law, Jannette Osborn.

Funeral services will be private.

Anita, we love and miss you. Rest in peace until we meet again.

