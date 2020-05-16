Orvold, Kenneth R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LODI - Kenneth Roger Orvold, age 78, died peacefully on May 9, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1941, in Madison, Wis., the son of Abner and Margaret (Martin) Orvold. He grew up in the Madison area, attending Oregon High School, where he enjoyed several sports, including football and basketball. He served in the United States Marine Corps.

On Sept. 7, 1973, he married Priscilla Danielson. Together they owned and operated Ken's Duplicating Service in Poynette for many years. Ken and Priscilla loved to entertain family and friends at their cottage in Tomahawk. Together they enjoyed pontooning, snowmobiling, golf, curling, and euchre. Ken was an avid Badgers and Packers fan.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Deborah Kavanagh (Kelly) and Kim Orvold (John Grimmer); his step-daughters, Judi Fritsche (Ron) and Jane Rees (Robert Burton); 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Theis, and brother, David Orvold. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla, on Dec. 28, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his step-son, Kenton Price, and his brother, Charles Orvold.

Due to the mandates of the COVID-19, a celebration of life for Ken will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201

