MADISON—Mary Emma Orvis, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at St. Mary’s Care Center. She was born on Oct. 1, 1927, in Madison, the daughter of Edward and Clarissa (Pierce) Bogumill. Mary enjoyed gardening, family celebrations and singing in the St. Dennis Catholic Church choir, where she was a longtime member.
Mary is survived by her six children, David (Tanya) Christenson, Jerry (Susan) Christenson, Iris (Gregg Schieve) Christenson, Laura (Randy) Ross, Janis (Tom Genetski) Christenson and Pauline Christianson; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo Bogumill, Byron “Cy” (Barbara) Bogumill and Michael Bogumill; sisters, Judy Thaxton, Ruth (Jim) Somers and Fran Wargolet; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Christenson and Harold Orvis; infant brother, Edward; brothers, George (Bonnie) Bogumill and Joseph Bogumill; sister, Kathleen Bogumill; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bogumill, Valerie Bogumill, LaVerne Bogumill and Bonnie Bogumill; and brothers-in-law, Carl Thaxton, Tom Wissmann and Robert Wargolet.
Memorial services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or to Olbrich Gardens. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sandra Kamnetz and the staff of St. Mary’s Care Center and Faith Gardens for all of their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
