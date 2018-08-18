MADISON—Mary Emma Orvis, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at St. Mary’s Care Center. Memorial services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
