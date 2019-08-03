SUN PRAIRIE - Ruth L. Orrick, age 93, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1925 in Janesville, Wis. to Roy and Mary (Brummond) Millard. Ruth attended Janesville High School and graduated from Whitewater City High School, Class of 1943. After high school, Ruth worked in a factory supporting the war effort in Delevan, Wis. for one year. She graduated from La Crosse State Teacher’s College in 1948 with a degree in physical education. Ruth taught in Ripon, Wis. and Neenah, Wis. and for more than twenty years at North Crawford Schools in Gays Mills, Wis.
Ruth married Lorraine Orrick on June 20, 1953 at First United Methodist Church in Whitewater, Wis. They lived in Gays Mills, Wis. and there raised their family in the beautiful Kickapoo valley where her love of nature and especially birds flourished. Ruth took great joy in caring for her family, working alongside Lorraine on the family farm, and her massive vegetable gardens. She felt strongly in the purpose of her teaching – offering all, including family, an opportunity to embrace lifetime sports and activities for the betterment of their physical health and enjoyment of the future. Ruth loved to create, but her skill as a talented seamstress stands out. Many beautiful items were made and shared with lucky family and friends.
Ruth worked to organize and document the family history and was very proud of her heritage. She was a longtime member of the D.A.R.-Daughters of the American Revolution Organization. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Gays Mills and in later years of the North Windsor United Methodist Church in De Forest, Wis. She greatly enjoyed the worship services and fellowship of the congregation.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Lorraine; children, Beatrice (Chuck) Karabin of Sun Prairie and Chip (Darlene) Orrick of De Forest; grandchildren, Beth Karabin, Matt Karabin, Jenn (Jack) Wendtland, Justin (Annie) Orrick; and two great-grandchildren, Cole and Dawson Wendtland. She is further survived by many other close relatives and dear friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Barry; parents, Roy and Mary Millard; brother, Chet (Harriet) Millard; and sisters, Margaret Millard, Beatrice (Ernie) Kleimenhagen, and Frances “Toots” (Lance) Simes.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. There will be no formal service held.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Hyland Crossings Memory Care and Generations Home Care for the love and support they provided to Ruth and her family.
Memorials in honor of Ruth may be made to Generations Home Care and Hospice, 1028C S Main St, Fond du Lac, Wis. 54935 or Hyland Crossings Memory Care, 1249 School Street, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590.