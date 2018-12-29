MIDDLETON / WESTPORT - Donna J. Orr, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 11, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., to Karl and June (Kane) Orr. Donna attended University of Illinois, earning a B.S. degree in 1957. In 1963, she graduated from UW Madison with her masters in Social Work.
Her work covered a wide range from grade school physical education to a research assistant in genetics and pain control at UW Hospital. She was a clinical therapist at the Dane County Mental Health Center, retiring after 33 years. Donna enjoyed gardening, reading, travel, music (singing and playing instruments), and her family (including many four paws).
She is survived by Marcia Geiger and Dan D. Orr of Westport; her brother, Karl (Laura) Orr of Tempe, Ariz.; her nieces, Sue Geimer and Nancy (Terry) Russell of Arlington Heights, Ill.; her nephews, Christopher (Danielle) Orr and Michael (Amanda) Orr of Arizona; as well as many grandnieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Marsha.
Per Donna's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to a charity of your choice. Any charities that benefit animals or children in need were close to her heart.
The family extends the warmest thank you to Agrace HospiceCare; particularly the Blue team of nurses and nursing assistants; and to the caregivers and volunteers from Age at Home. They were vital in allowing Donna to remain in her home post-surgery. They would also like to thank the Waunakee EMS for all their caring and compassionate help. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.