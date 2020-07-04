O'Rourke, Doris Mae

PORTAGE—Doris Mae O’Rourke, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Portage.
Doris was born on July 10, 1931, in Buckman, Minn., to Joseph and Rose Mary (Janson) Brandl. She married Edward O’Rourke on February 19, 1955 in Eugene, Ore. Doris earned her Diploma in Nursing from the College of Saint Catherine on September 23, 1952 and worked as an RN at Divine Savior Hospital for nearly 40 years. Two major forces in her life were her faith, which was unshakeable, and her family, to which she was completely and unconditionally devoted. She found great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, particularly when she was rocking and cuddling them as babies, and they adored her as well. She also enjoyed dancing, whether it was to Lawrence Welk, her Irish music, or with Bucky Badger. Doris was an avid and dedicated walker, and at the age of 88 she was still keeping conscientious track of the number of steps per day. She will be missed by the many friends she made along the way. She enjoyed every phase of her life and lived by the mottoes “life is good” and “be kind.”
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Laura) O’Rourke, Mary O’Rourke Pape, Phil (Erin) O’Rourke, Pat (Deb) O’Rourke, Thomas (Sherry) O’Rourke, Carol (Patrick) O’Neill; sister-in-law, Lois Brandl; 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; her brothers and sisters, and her great-grandson, Brogan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Portage, Wis. with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass.
The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who always helped Doris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church or school.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
