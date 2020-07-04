O'Rourke, Doris Mae

Doris was born on July 10, 1931, in Buckman, Minn., to Joseph and Rose Mary (Janson) Brandl. She married Edward O’Rourke on February 19, 1955 in Eugene, Ore. Doris earned her Diploma in Nursing from the College of Saint Catherine on September 23, 1952 and worked as an RN at Divine Savior Hospital for nearly 40 years. Two major forces in her life were her faith, which was unshakeable, and her family, to which she was completely and unconditionally devoted. She found great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, particularly when she was rocking and cuddling them as babies, and they adored her as well. She also enjoyed dancing, whether it was to Lawrence Welk, her Irish music, or with Bucky Badger. Doris was an avid and dedicated walker, and at the age of 88 she was still keeping conscientious track of the number of steps per day. She will be missed by the many friends she made along the way. She enjoyed every phase of her life and lived by the mottoes “life is good” and “be kind.”