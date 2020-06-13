Orloff, Howard "Howie" D.

MADISON - Howard "Howie" D. Orloff left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at age 73. He was born on May 21, 1947, to Daniel L. and Ursula (Pommerening) Orloff.
He graduated from West High School, then attended Stout State University. He was drafted into the Army in March 1969. Howie was proud to serve his country, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star during his time in Vietnam. He continued his service by joining a reserve unit, Troop E, 4th Cavalry. Many of his fellow reservists remain friends to this day and are affectionately called "The Dirty Thirty."
Howie worked in the audio/visual department at UW-Whitewater before transferring to UW Hospital in Madison for 20-plus years as an Electronics Technician. Friends and relatives will remember that Howie was very intelligent and knowledgeable but a man of few words unless he was talking about his hobbies. Much to the chagrin of many, Howie was an avid collector (ducks, cameras, pocket knives, and model cars) from flea markets, antique malls, and resale shops--which he frequented every weekend with his loving wife of 48 years, Corinne (Becker).
His children remember visiting many state parks and historical sights with dad taking hundreds of pictures.
Howie is survived by his wife, Corinne; daughter, Deborah Higgins; son, Brian (Barbie); two brothers, Carl (Cyndi) and Daniel (Linda); three grandsons, Nicholas, Michael, and Zax; one granddaughter, Laycie; one great-granddaughter, AnnaBella; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Contributions can be made to National Museum of the Army at www.thenmusa.org in memory of SSG Howard Orloff. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
