Orloff, Howard "Howie" D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Howard "Howie" D. Orloff left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at age 73. He was born on May 21, 1947, to Daniel L. and Ursula (Pommerening) Orloff.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He graduated from West High School, then attended Stout State University. He was drafted into the Army in March 1969. Howie was proud to serve his country, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star during his time in Vietnam. He continued his service by joining a reserve unit, Troop E, 4th Cavalry. Many of his fellow reservists remain friends to this day and are affectionately called "The Dirty Thirty."

Howie worked in the audio/visual department at UW-Whitewater before transferring to UW Hospital in Madison for 20-plus years as an Electronics Technician. Friends and relatives will remember that Howie was very intelligent and knowledgeable but a man of few words unless he was talking about his hobbies. Much to the chagrin of many, Howie was an avid collector (ducks, cameras, pocket knives, and model cars) from flea markets, antique malls, and resale shops--which he frequented every weekend with his loving wife of 48 years, Corinne (Becker).

His children remember visiting many state parks and historical sights with dad taking hundreds of pictures.