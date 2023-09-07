Oris E. Possin

Nov. 28, 1923 - Sept. 2, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Oris E. Possin passed away on September 2, 2023 at the age of 99 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.

A lifelong resident of Dodge County, WI, he was born November 28, 1923 in the Town of Chester, Dodge County. He was the son of Marie (Luck) Possin and Edgar O. Possin. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church (the North Burnett church). He graduated from Waupun High School in 1941.

Oris, his brother Lester and his mother operated the family farm after the passing of his father in 1943.

In the early 1960s, the family farm was sold and Oris moved to Beaver Dam, WI. After leaving the farm, Oris was employed in metalworking, eventually partnering with Paul Lanzhammer in a new business Beaver Metals. The firm did specialty metal work, especially stainless steel, providing services to food processing businesses in the area, as well as fire truck manufacturers in the Fox River Valley. A highlight of his career was the 1976 completion of a new canning factory at Eden, Wisconsin, for which the business did extensive stainless steel work. Oris retired when the business was sold in the early 1990s.

In 1966, Oris married Elaine Altemus, a longtime high school chemistry teacher in Beaver Dam. They were very active members of the Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and were the first couple married in the newly built church. Oris made several items for the church, including the large 18-foot cross which still adorns the exterior wall of the building. Oris continued his involvement with agriculture on Elaine's Altemus Corners family farm, near Stoughton, Wisconsin, which was operated for Oris and Elaine by longtime partners Ron and the late Mary Pieper. Oris bowled for more than 40 years in several leagues, first in Waupun and later in Beaver Dam. Oris and Elaine were both longtime Packer and Badger football season ticket holders. They attended many games, including several Rose Bowl and Super Bowl games. Additionally, they enjoyed traveling. Many of their trips included Elaine's close friend and first cousin, the late Elaine Joranger Holm (the "other Elaine"). Oris and Elaine enjoyed 50 years together, until her passing in 2017.

Oris and Elaine were generous supporters of many community entities in Beaver Dam and Waupun, including Peace Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Church Health Services and Beaver Dam Community Theater, as well as funding many scholarships for students at the Beaver Dam and Waupun High Schools.

Oris was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his stepfather Andrew Messer, his siblings and their spouses: Edna (Len) Beske and Lester (Beatrice) Possin and an infant niece Cynthia Possin. He is survived by nine nieces and nephews and their spouses: Alan (Venice) Beske, Dale (Dorothy Gertsch) Beske, Carla (Howard) Hansen, Craig (Barb) Beske, Dan (Jing) Possin, Robert (Dorothy) Possin, Diane (Don) Rens, Tom (Deb) Possin and Jeff (Lill) Possin and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation for Oris will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating.

Interment will follow at North Burnett Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at church following the burial.

Memorials may be made to Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Foundation or Peace Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam.

Our thanks to the many caregivers who assisted Oris during the past six years.

The Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is assisting the family.