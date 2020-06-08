Oren, Kevin

EDGERTON - Kevin Oren, a proud retired operating engineer of 28 years, passed on to His eternal presence June 1, 2020. Kevin enjoyed a lifetime career with Speedway Sand and Gravel, of Middleton, Wis., as a member of the Local 139 Union. He thoroughly appreciated life, enjoying the outdoors, hunting, snowmobiling, taking a drive, motorcycling, swimming, all types of racing, and the Green Bay Packers. He cherished being a grandfather and will be remembered for his consistent check-ins and calls to his siblings and children.
Kevin was preceded in eternal life by siblings, Danny and Timmy; his parents, Robert Sidney Oren and Donna Mae Oren, both deceased in 2002; and his father in-law, Neil Hoare.
Kevin is forever remembered by his loving wife, Lanette (Hoare); his treasured children, Jordan (Brittany) Oren, Janesville, Wis., Colton Oren, Edgerton, Wis., and Sierra (Andy) Ylvisaker, Stoughton, Wis.; and beloved grandchildren, Braeden, Rayanna, Landon Ylvisaker, and Blaze Brandenburg.
His enduring family extends to his siblings, Sally (Bryan) Jackson-Greene, Milton, Wis., Michael (Patty Jo) Oren, South Milwaukee, Wis., Peggy (Joel) Appel, Edgerton, Wis., Carol (Roger) Mulligan, Janesville, Wis., and Daryl (Joleen) Oren, Janesville, Wis.
He is also dearly recalled by his sister in-laws, Darlynn Hoare, Stoughton, Wis., and Ronelle (Stuart) Escher, Sun Prairie, Wis.; and mother-in-law, Lenore Hoare, Stoughton, Wis.
He is additionally survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Condolences can be made at www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com.
Please join us for a "Celebration of Life," June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Oren family home, 6307 W. Pomeroy Road, Edgerton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
1004 S. Main St.
Edgerton, WI 53534
(608) 884-6010
