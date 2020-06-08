Oren, Kevin

EDGERTON - Kevin Oren, a proud retired operating engineer of 28 years, passed on to His eternal presence June 1, 2020. Kevin enjoyed a lifetime career with Speedway Sand and Gravel, of Middleton, Wis., as a member of the Local 139 Union. He thoroughly appreciated life, enjoying the outdoors, hunting, snowmobiling, taking a drive, motorcycling, swimming, all types of racing, and the Green Bay Packers. He cherished being a grandfather and will be remembered for his consistent check-ins and calls to his siblings and children.