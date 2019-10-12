MIDDLETON/TOWN OF WESTPORT - Kenneth D. Opitz, age 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the home he shared with his son’s family for the past 29 years. Ken was born on Sept. 3, 1918 in La Crosse, Wis. to Catherine Ida (Lahure) and Charles Opitz. A self proclaimed “River Rat” from the sloughs in the back water of the Mississippi river, he was a strong athlete all his life, swimming, playing football and other sports at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and boxing during his youth. He excelled playing basketball for the La Crosse State Teacher’s College. Later in life he learned to play tennis, coached his son’s basketball and soccer teams, and took his children sailing.
His work ethic began at an early age delivering laundry in his wagon that his mother had done for others. He was a lifeguard at Pettibone Park on the Mississippi and swept floors at Brown’s restaurant during college.
Ken volunteered for the US Army on Sept. 19, 1941 and was placed in the Army Coast Artillery Corps. At the start of WWII, he was already in the Panama Canal Zone. He worked up through the enlisted ranks and was selected for Officer Candidate School. Ken was sent to many islands in the Pacific as a 1st lieutenant in the 1495 Engineering Maintenance Company. At the end of WWII, he was stationed on Okinawa. After being honorably discharged, he spent one year in New York City with friends who were involved in real estate.
Eventually, Ken returned to Wisconsin where he enrolled at the UW-Madison obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Real Estate (Urban Planning under Professors Ratcliff and Andrews). It was in a college chemistry class that he met the love of his life, Carol Jean Dahl. They wed on Dec. 27, 1947.
In 1952 during the Korean War, Ken was called back into service to train troops in mountain climbing in Colorado Springs, Colo. Discharged in 1956, Ken and Carol returned to Madison.
He began his business career at Farmer’s Mutual Insurance (which later became American Family Life Insurance) but Ken’s passion was in real estate. He became the office manager for Lucey Realty but wanting to focus solely on commercial/investment real estate he began his own firm in 1959 (Opitz Realty, Inc.). He provided real estate brokerage services to countless individuals and companies both based in Madison and nationally. Ken provided appraisal services as a member of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers. In 1964, he launched a management division to care for investor properties. Ken taught real estate classes through the mid 1960’s at the UW Extension. In 1965, he was President of the Madison Board of Realtors and in 1966, he was named Madison Realtor of the Year.
Over the years, Ken served the city of Madison on the Design for Tomorrow Committee, Parking Commission, Board of Review, and Equal Opportunities Commission. He held positions as a director of the Henry Vilas Zoological Society and roles at the Madison Chamber of Commerce as a VP of Civil Division and Chairman of the Central City Committee. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
An avid Badger and Packer fan, Ken also enjoyed gardening, traveling and “skimming” books. He was a loving and supportive husband, an awesome father to his two children, and an energetic grandpa to his three grandchildren who grew up with him always in the home.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Christina Opitz (Gary Gibson) of Midland, Mich.; his son, Konrad “KC” (Kay) Opitz of Middleton/Town of Westport; and his grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, and Charles Opitz. He is further survived by his older sister, Beatrice Renner of New Jersey and his brother Donald Opitz of Florida. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol in 1988; an infant daughter, Victoria in 1958; and his brother, Greg Opitz in 2012.
Ken’s family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his friends and employees, to Father Bart Timmerman and Holly Irving of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and to Monsignor Terry Connors whose visits were always enjoyed. Sincere thanks to Dr. Haas and Dr. Hahnfeld for many years of professional and personalized care, also to Taeko McNish and Tina Zanders along with the staff of BrightStar who assisted in caring for Ken. Lastly thank you to Agrace Hospice whose guidance over the last two weeks was greatly appreciated.
At Ken’s request, there will not be a funeral service. A private family entombment will be held at a later date. Memorials in honor of Ken may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church-Madison’s “Make Disciples Capital Campaign”, or to the Madison Community Foundation.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com