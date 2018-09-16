REEDSBURG—Robert E. “Bob” Opsal, age 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Our House in Reedsburg, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on Dec. 10, 1926, in Wisconsin, the son of Emory and Ruby (Dodge) Opsal. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II.
Bob was married to Gwenn Lium and she preceded him in death in 2011. He was employed as a brick layer for many years. He had been a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison. Bob went above and beyond for the people in his life. Advice from him was golden and completely from the heart. Anyone who met him will never forget the conversations and the precious time spent together. He will be in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his children, Steve Opsal, San Diego, Calif., Cindy (Mike) Swanson, Verona, Linda (Peter Michael) Gauer, Poynette, Dan (Jackie) Hinrichs, Reedsburg, Todd Opsal, Mount Horeb, and Robert (Theresa Googins) E. Opsal II, Columbus; daughter-in-law, Janet Dahl, Mazomanie; grandchildren, Karen Gauer (Mike Ferrell), Raechael Berndt (Trevor), Laura Gauer (Chuck Braasch), Peter Matthew Gauer, Jolynne Gauer, Michael Swanson (Meaghan), Erin Swanson (Kevin), Tanya Opsal, Kim Opsal, Allison Hinrichs, Kaitlyn Hinrichs and Cheyanne Opsal (Nathaniel Wieland); great-grandchildren, Orion, Hailley, Megan, Kennedy, Sydney, Isaiah, Gwenn, Tommy, Evelyn, Hadley, Liv, Dayne, Deacon, Quinn, Treytyn, and Zaythayn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Ruby; wife, Gwenn; son, William G. Hinrichs; grandson, Chris Opsal; siblings, Rodney Opsal (twin), LaVerne (Rosie) Opsal, Nannette (Vernon) Johnson, David (Arlene) Opsal and Ronald (Rosemary) Opsal.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at LAKE RIPLEY CEMETERY in Cambridge, with Pastor Bernt Tweit officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Our House on Mack Drive in Reedsburg for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.