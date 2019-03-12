MADISON - Stephanie A. Opper, age 46, of Madison, passed away peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on Dec. 10, 1972, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Karl and Kathleen (Fonk) Sieger. Stephanie graduated from Waukesha North High School, class of 1991. She continued her studies at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor's degree in Forestry.
Stephanie worked for the State of Wisconsin-DNR and then returned to college and received her bachelor's degree in Nursing.
Working the past 15 years at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Stephanie's positive impact in her patient's lives was immeasurable.
Stephanie was united in marriage to Paul Opper on June 16, 2013. She loved spending time at the Memorial Union Terrace, the Arboretum and Olbrich Gardens. She also enjoyed going to the Farmer's Market and simply being with her family and friends.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Paul; step-son, Lucas Opper; mother, Kathleen M. Sieger; siblings, Kevin (Karen) Sieger, Melissa (David) Przybylinski and Thad Sieger; mother-in-law, Catherine Opper; brother-in-law, Tom Opper; and sisters-in-law, Margaret (Mark) Gulick and Susan (Mark) Pasquella. Stephanie was also the beloved aunt, to Hannah, Jack, Maddie, Michael, Catherine G., Catherine P., Sarah, Maddy and William. She was preceded in death by her father, Karl Sieger. Her father-in-law, Donald Opper passed away on March 10, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Stephanie's name to Camp Kesem at UW-Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.